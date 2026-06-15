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LogisticsIrelandLeasingUK & Ireland

Palm lands 130,000 sq ft Irish logistics letting

15 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Asset and investment manager developing County Kildare asset

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