Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermany

Palmira and Quincap to develop €40m Munich business park

10 Nov 2025 | 14:49 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Project is funded by Blackstone

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Palmira hires project and development manager

1 Feb 2023
Read

Asset manager snaps up Colliers duo to lead new project development branch

14 Sep 2022
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Palmira gathers investors for €600m European warehouse spree

1 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Blackstone launches new European logistics platform

29 Apr 2025
Read