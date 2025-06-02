Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

Pamera appoints head of transactions

2 Jun 2025 | 07:03 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Daniele Provenzano joins from JLL

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL names office investment lead for North Rhine-Westphalia

12 Feb 2025
Read

JLL Germany consolidates regional office investment roles

24 Oct 2023
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Pamera confirms €40m Cologne deal with Tristan

20 Jan 2025
Read

Tristan and Sonar offload €80m German offices

12 Nov 2024
Read