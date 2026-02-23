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LeasingESGEast MidlandsLogisticsUK & Ireland

Panattoni agrees 230,000 sq ft Derbyshire logistics letting

23 Feb 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Pharmaceutical logistics provider Alloga takes final unit at Panattoni Park J28 Central M1

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