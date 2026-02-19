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LogisticsDevelopmentNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Panattoni and Mitsui Fudosan plan £135m Warrington scheme

19 Feb 2026 | 14:31 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

633,000 sq ft shed proposed on former Iceland distribution site at Hardwick Grange

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