Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Panattoni finalises Warsaw double sale 

12 Jun 2025 | 14:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Two logistics parks sold to joint venture between Octane and Peakside 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Panattoni takes €24m loan for Polish logistics park expansion  

4 Jun 2025
Read

EQT misses €2.5bn target for core-plus logistics fund

2 Jun 2025
Read

Top Panattoni executive departs after 18 months

15 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Car

Brookfield receives bids for €110m Polish warehouses

7 May 2025
Read