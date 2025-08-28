Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogistics

Panattoni Germany expands management team

28 Aug 2025 | 07:38 | London | by Michael Minarzik

New managing director Fabio Kirchgessner is responsible for sales and project acquisition

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Panattoni launches built-to-suit project near Frankfurt

22 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Panattoni to build Augsburg business park

15 May 2025
Read

Panattoni plans new Mainz logistics centre

28 Apr 2025
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Formal Wear

Panattoni Income Fund bolsters leadership team

6 Feb 2025
Read