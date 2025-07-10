Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeGlobalMiddle EastUK & Ireland

Panattoni moves into data centre development with senior hires

10 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

New dedicated team will target Europe, UK, India and Middle East

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Hardware, Computer

BGO launches European data centre platform

7 Jul 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

SWI Group buys Cambridgeshire data centre site

30 Jun 2025
Read

Secondary markets sought as power constraints hamper data centre growth 

26 Jun 2025
Read

Hochtief forms new UK data centre arm

25 Jun 2025
Read