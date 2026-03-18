Panattoni prelets 52,000 sq m Czech warehouse to Mattel

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18 Mar 2026 | 14:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Construction of built-to-suit shed under way
Law firm secures new West Yorkshire office
To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility
M Core acquires Newcastle leisure scheme
JLL head of self-storage EMEA capital markets to join expanding outfit
King Street European investor relations exec departs
European sale-and-leaseback deals slide to five-year low
Housebuilder shares surge as government turns back to Help to Buy
World Tennis serves up an ace with new Wimbledon hub
BNY acquires €165m Dublin Shipping Office
Marlow Studios overhauls leadership to kickstart £1bn creative campus
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Starwood European MD departs
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ
Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub