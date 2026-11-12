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FinancingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLogisticsDevelopmentInvestment

Panattoni secures £47m financing for Wakefield logistics scheme

12 Nov 2026 | 15:42 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Merseyside Pension Fund provided the loan

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