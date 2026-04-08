NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandIndustrialLogisticsOffice

Panattoni secures €23m loan for Łódź manufacturing plant

8 Apr 2026 | 14:24 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Financing provided by Bank Pekao

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Realty agrees €33m sale and leaseback for Poland hub

3 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Panattoni secures €31m loan for Poznań logistics park

12 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Panattoni secures €27m loan from Santander

13 Feb 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Panattoni secures €42m loan for Polish logistics park

27 Jan 2026
Read