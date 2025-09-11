Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsPoland

Panattoni secures €30m loan for Polish warehouse 

11 Sep 2025 | 13:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

PKO Bank Polski is financing the project 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Second senior Panattoni IM figure departs

4 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Road, Architecture

Big Poland secures €58m loan

15 Aug 2025
Read

Panattoni secures €22m loan from Santander

15 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Orion secures €84m green loan for Milan office complex 

14 Jul 2025
Read