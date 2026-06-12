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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsPoland

Panattoni secures €31m loan for Poznań logistics park

12 Jun 2026 | 12:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset spans nearly 61,000 sq m

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