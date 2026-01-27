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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentLogisticsPoland

Panattoni secures €42m loan for Polish logistics park

27 Jan 2026 | 13:14 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

BNP Paribas Bank Polska finances construction of two warehouses

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