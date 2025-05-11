LogisticsEast of EnglandInvestmentSustainabilityUK & Ireland
11 May 2025 | 09:49 | London | by May Agaran
Land marks the second phase of the wider 100 acre Horizon 120 Business Park
Panattoni snaps up 35 acre Essex development site
Aware Super bolsters UK investment team
Khan changes tack on green belt development to tackle London housing crisis
Lone Star clinches £30m Syon Park sale
Why the demise of the small developer could spell big trouble
Bridges’ Ringer on hitting £1bn milestone, City living and Trump
Schroders fires up £100m+ sale of monster industrial park
Beltane and TPG Angelo Gordon complete 75,000 sq ft West End letting
Seybourne plans 225,000 sq ft Cheshire logistics scheme
HB Reavis to make UK student debut with Lambeth scheme
Patron Capital in talks with capital partners over firm’s future
Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault
Mileway appoints new chief executive
Apollo determines fate of £560m student portfolio
Billions at risk as student accommodation added to Scottish rent controls
£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box
Blackstone agrees agenda-setting £225m single-family housing sale
Q+A: Ontario Teachers’ European head sets out its investment gameplan
Fund manager weighs future of £750m student collection
London faces office supply crunch in 2026