Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Panattoni snaps up Heathrow site

16 Jul 2025 | 07:51 | London | by May Agaran

Panattoni Park Heathrow will target build-to-suit logistics facilities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Car

Logistics developer buys site for £130m London scheme

3 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Royal London buys Fareham site for build-to-suit facility

19 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Verdion adds €30m German brownfield site to pan-European fund

17 Jun 2025
Read
Airport, Airfield, Car

Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions

5 Jun 2025
Read