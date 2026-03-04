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PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

Panattoni strengthens UK team with nine senior appointments

4 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Hires join from CBRE, Savills, PwC, Chancerygate, Montagu Evans, Boreal IM, Knight Frank and Interpath Advisory

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