Panattoni takes €24m loan for Polish logistics park expansion  

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentFinancePoland
4 Jun 2025 | 15:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Financing to support second phase of development
Who will replace Hammerson’s Rita-Rose Gagné?
Battersea Power Station names new interim chief executive
Why the evolving occupier market is bringing increased liabilities to landlords
Pictet and XLB put listed Manchester office up for sale
Northampton regeneration plans move forward
Harworth Group submits plans for 900 Wrexham homes
Europe “at front of global correction cycle” as big fund managers lead market
Investec and XLB snap up Brighton office
Ares lines up £175m sales from Landsec hotel portfolio
Bruntwood retail boss heads to CBRE
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Goldman backs single-family platform with £420m facility
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
Morrisons owner to offload £200m of stores
Cushman partner heads to JLL
EQT misses €2.5bn target for core-plus logistics fund
King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset
Hammerson chief exec to step down
Developers and owners weigh options as Barratt ruling opens floodgates