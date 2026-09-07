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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Panattoni unveils plans for 1.5m sq ft Rugby logistics park

7 Sep 2026 | 14:55 | London | by May Agaran

Project will replace earlier consented scheme for 475 homes

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