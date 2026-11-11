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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenInvestment

Pandox sells €58m Stockholm hotel to SPP Fastigheter

11 Nov 2026 | 15:00 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Scandic Alvik comprises 330 rooms

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