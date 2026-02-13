NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Paradise awaits: buyer in position for £300m regional office deal

13 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Standout early cycle deal progresses

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Puma backs Bristol office revamp with £74m loan

22 Jan 2026
Read

"Strongest leasing year" for South East and Greater London since 2019

29 Jan 2026
Read

Regional construction starts grow but volumes decrease

3 Feb 2026
Read
Light, Traffic Light

Is the development deep freeze finally starting to thaw?

10 Feb 2026
Read