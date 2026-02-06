NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeFranceGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestmentItalyLogisticsM&AOfficeResidentialRetailSenior livingSwitzerland

Paref completes sale of third-party property management subsidiary

6 Feb 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Amy Finch

Buyer Ryze is pursuing expansion across Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Paref in talks to sell property management arm

18 Dec 2025
Read

Paref forms property management subsidiary

20 Jun 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Proprium to integrate BC Partners Real Estate team

3 Feb 2026
Read
City, Landscape, Nature

Founding partners sell out of prolific build-to-rent developer

29 Jan 2026
Read