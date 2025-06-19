Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFrance

Paref Gestion names deputy chief executive

19 Jun 2025 | 07:01 | London | by Angelo Castillo

David Aubin held senior leadership roles at Eternam and BNP Paribas REIM

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Paref tries again for delayed Frankfurt office conversion

9 Apr 2025
Read

Bienvenue en Allemagne: why French investors are crossing the Rhine

3 Feb 2025
Read

Paref forms property management subsidiary

20 Jun 2024
Read

Paref's consolidated revenue slides by 24%

26 Apr 2024
Read