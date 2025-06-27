Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DistressContinental EuropeGermanyResidential

Paribus’ Georg Reul: “We are looking for problem cases”

27 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Managing director on stabilising a distressed fund portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Paribus launches €100m German resi fund

22 May 2025
Read

Paribus takes over insolvent Dii's fund administration

29 Jul 2024
Read

About to Dii? The €4bn German resi ship unfit for stormy weather

29 Apr 2024
Read
Executive, Person, Accessories

Insolvent Dii suspends CEO

25 Apr 2024
Read