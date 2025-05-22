Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeFundraisingGermanyInvestmentRegeneration

Paribus launches €100m German resi fund

22 May 2025 | 07:49 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Paribus Wohnimmobilien 1 will focus on properties with refurbishment needs

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Paribus hires LBBW veteran as managing director

5 May 2025
Read

Paribus takes over insolvent Dii's fund administration

29 Jul 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Real IS launches €600m logistics fund 

21 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Swiss BLKB seeks €170m in first close of inaugural property fund

19 May 2025
Read