Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

SustainabilityContinental EuropeItalyLogisticsLondonOfficeResidentialRetailSwitzerlandUK & Ireland

Paris accord targets "remain relevant” in European real estate 

31 Jul 2025 | 15:05 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

AEW analysis shows modest increase in climate transition risk premium for prime properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Geopolitical risks “overshadow” signs of European real estate recovery  

21 Jul 2025
Read

BlackRock hires former Blackstone exec as global head of real estate sustainability

11 Jul 2025
Read

US firm seeks €550m for debut European and UK real estate fund

10 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Colonial and Stoneshield launch pan-European science and innovation platform

10 Jul 2025
Read