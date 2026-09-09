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PeopleCorporateRetailUK & Ireland

Park Place Retail boosts team with partner hire

9 Sep 2026 | 16:20 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Boutique advisory firm appoints Jessica Salmon

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