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RetailLondonUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Parklife: German fund manager and private equity giant load up £100m+ of sales

30 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Retail warehouse sector a blur of activity despite wider market malaise

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