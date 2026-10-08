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DistressContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

ParkProperty Europe to exit German development business

8 Oct 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Fifty jobs to be cut as part of reorganisation

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