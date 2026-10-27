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ResidentialNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopment

Partner hunt launched for £110m Blackpool housing masterplan

27 Oct 2026 | 15:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

230-home project backed by funding from Homes England

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