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RegenerationDevelopmentPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Partner search under way for Worcester mixed-use regeneration

9 Oct 2026 | 07:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Shrub Hill Regeneration Quarter will include up to 500 new homes

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