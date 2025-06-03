Green Street News - Homepage
Partner sought for £125m Sevenoaks regeneration

3 Jun 2025 | 07:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Local council is seeking bids for the transformation of land east of Sevenoaks High Street

