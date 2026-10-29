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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Partner sought for £475m London military site conversion

29 Oct 2026 | 13:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Ministry of Defence sets December deadline for private bidders

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