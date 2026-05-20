NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsScotlandUK & Ireland

Partner sought for Clyde Gateway industrial development

20 May 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Regeneration body launches partner hunt to deliver phase one of its Shawfield regeneration strategy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Berkeley loses appeal for Southwark redevelopment plans

19 May 2026
Read

Homes England increases number of home completions to 40,200

19 May 2026
Read

Belfast Harbour plans thousands of homes in £1.3bn port upgrade

19 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Plans submitted for £160m regeneration of Glasgow Chinatown

19 May 2026
Read