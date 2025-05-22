Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

Partner sought for mega £1bn South East logistics site

22 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Housebuilder starts search for development partner

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Logistics developer closes 1m sq ft of lettings in first quarter

13 May 2025
Read

Fiera and Wrenbridge secure £44m development loan facilities

13 May 2025
Read

Panattoni snaps up 35 acre Essex development site

11 May 2025
Read
Person, Walking, Adult

Schroders fires up £100m+ sale of monster industrial park

9 May 2025
Read