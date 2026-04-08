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LogisticsContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsSwedenInvestment

Partners float €70m Nordic logistics collection

8 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch, Chris Borland

Pricing confidence is increasing deal flow in Denmark and Sweden

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