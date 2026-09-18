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Student AccommodationInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Partners Group and Aboria Capital secure 1,570-bed UK student portfolio

18 Sep 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Alexander Peace

Debut £165m deal for Jessica Hardman led firm

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