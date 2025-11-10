Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateSpain

Partners Group and BBVA to launch Spanish private markets evergreen fund

10 Nov 2025 | 12:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Strategy to provide access to a well-diversified portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Wood, Hardwood, People

Former principal investors launch capital advisory firm

21 Oct 2025
Read

Partners Group launches £300m City office sale

20 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

L&G sells stake in £500m Inspired Villages JV

16 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Lake, Nature

EdgeMode partners with Colliers on Swedish data centre project 

16 Oct 2025
Read