Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationEast MidlandsFinancingResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Partners Group and Host secure £100m student refinancing

4 Nov 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Fresh debt covers four UK assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Mesh’s Armon Bar-Tur charts course to 5,000 Nordics student beds

3 Nov 2025
Read
Person, Woman, Adult

Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – "The lines between sectors are blurring"

30 Oct 2025
Read
People, Person, Graduation

Valpre and Katch form £500m joint venture

29 Oct 2025
Read

Elysian Residences secures £88m property investment loan

29 Oct 2025
Read