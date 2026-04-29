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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItalyRegeneration

Partners Group and Investire acquire €70m Milan resi complex

29 Apr 2026 | 13:02 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Two buildings in Navigli will be refurbished

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