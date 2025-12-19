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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Partners Group buys Barcelona Hoxton hotel

19 Dec 2025 | 12:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Norlake Hospitality divests newly converted asset

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