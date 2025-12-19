Partners Group buys Barcelona Hoxton hotel

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain
19 Dec 2025 | 12:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Norlake Hospitality divests newly converted asset
Revolut real estate lending head departs
Five questions for Cerion Partners’ Sven Vollenbruch
Garbe Industrial executive board member to depart
Q+A: Morgan Stanley’s $58bn playbook – housing, defence spending and the AI buildout
Bruce Gillingham Pollard hires former Leon acquisitions head
Q+A: Canadian Urban’s Gill on wooing European capital
Maslow provides £137m backing for Vita Manchester acquisition
The UK’s hotel market is no longer moving in one direction
PSP picks new manager for £400m UK logistics mandate after Bridge exit
Farran pounces on £45m debut leisure asset
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule