Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentSwitzerland

Partners Group teams up with Deutsche Bank on evergreen fund 

23 Sep 2025 | 12:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

DWS joins duo in launching bank’s first private markets fund of its kind 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

DaumN building, 183-185 avenue Daumesnil, Paris 12th arrondissment

Norges and Generali consider options for €185m+ Paris office

23 Sep 2025
Read
Cafeteria, Indoors, Restaurant

Flex office firm seeks partner to build £200m platform

19 Sep 2025
Read

Conversant commits £150m to Castleforge London office fund

18 Sep 2025
Read

ActivumSG hires director as part of €1.2bn accommodation focus

18 Sep 2025
Read