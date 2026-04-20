NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationLondonUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureRetailDevelopment

Partnership formed for Smithfield revamp

20 Apr 2026 | 08:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Annexe plans form part of a wider vision to enhance the Smithfield and Barbican area’s economic growth

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Private equity firm snaps up City office gem

16 Apr 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Law firm selects Devonshire Square for new London HQ

13 Apr 2026
Read
Beard, Face, Head

Ellison's London HQ plans tagged security threat

13 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Invesco explores £150m City office sale

8 Apr 2026
Read