Pasendia appoints managing director for advisory business

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19 Oct 2026 | 11:40 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny
Alexander Seeberg joins from Bauwens
Civitas recruits duo to spearhead European rollout
PLP clinches £67m financing for Nottingham logistics project
Patrizia signs fintech firm at 40 Grosvenor Place
German investor mulls £125m sale of Palantir’s London HQ
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Allsop unveils new board for residential management business
Q+A: DWS’ Simon Wallace on being wrong about Japan, staying bullish on Germany and why he really likes Australian BTR
Vistry to appoint ex-Crown Estate executive as interim finance chief
PHP confirms £700m GIC hospital joint venture
Mago Capital snaps up £40m Surrey estate
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale