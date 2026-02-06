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PeopleCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Patrizia appoints UK product director

6 Feb 2026 | 13:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Gus Wiseman to help deepen firm's alignment with investment policy

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