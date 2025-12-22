NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanySingle-family rentalDevelopmentInvestment

Patrizia closes €100m+ Stuttgart rental housing acquisitions

22 Dec 2025 | 14:48 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investment manager acquires 237 units from BPD and HKPE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ares sets €500m ambition with new partner in German student housing

18 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Furniture

JP Morgan teams up for €500m German micro-living pipeline

11 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Patrizia agrees extension of Dawonia mandate

11 Dec 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

HIH buys 120-unit housing estate near Stuttgart

9 Dec 2025
Read