NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeFundraisingGermanyInvestment

Patrizia doubles first-quarter net profit

12 May 2026 | 11:34 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The investment manager lowered operating expenses

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Patrizia posts 47% half-yearly earnings growth

11 Aug 2026
Read

AI tenants drive Central London office take-up in second quarter

27 Jul 2026
Read
Person, Walking, Adult

Frey reports H1 profit increase with €800m for European expansion

27 Jul 2026
Read
Floor, Architecture, Building

From Berlin to London: Patrizia on capital redevelopment prospects

20 Jul 2026
Read