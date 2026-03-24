NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Patrizia finds buyer for €75m German retail park

24 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Elisen Park in Greifswald in due diligence

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Urban

Redevco holds €500m first close for European retail parks fund

1 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

Aviva zooms in on £115m Edinburgh retail park

30 Sep 2026
Read
Terminal, Airport, Car

Redevco acquires 50,000 sq m Seville retail park

29 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

NewRiver and Soilbuild confirm partnership and £73.5m Leeds retail park deal

29 Sep 2026
Read