Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFund managerGermanyInvestment

Patrizia in talks to sell €200m German public building portfolio

13 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Ten investors place bids for state-let collection in Hesse

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

LBBW provides €350m refinancing for Patrizia fund

3 Jan 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Patrizia raises full-year earnings guidance 

11 Nov 2025
Read
City, Person, Bicycle

Patrizia puts €75m north-east German retail park up for sale

20 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

€210m German residential portfolio up for grabs

8 Jul 2025
Read