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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Patrizia joint venture plans 1m sq ft Greenwich data centre

21 Aug 2026 | 07:52 | London | by May Agaran

Former Stone Foundries and VIP Trading Estate was initially earmarked for a £300m resi and urban logistics projects

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